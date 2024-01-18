Speeding Results In Felony Child Endangerment Arrest

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA – After a traffic stop, a Modesto man was handcuffed for DUI and child endangerment, as several children were inside the vehicle.

Sonora Unit CHP officers recently pulled over a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe for excessive speeding on Main Street and Jamestown Road in Jamestown. When they contacted the driver, 44-year-old Christopher Richard Gates of Modesto, it was determined Gates was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, according to CHP spokesperson officer Steve Machado. He was subsequently arrested.

Also inside the SUV were six passengers, all under the age of 18. The juveniles were released to a sober party. Gates was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail, where he was booked for misdemeanor DUI and felony child endangerment.