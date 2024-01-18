Third Weekend In JanuaryEvents

There are several events and fundraisers planned this weekend, January 20th and 21st.

First a community dinner fundraiser for Kelly Zamora at the Sonora Elks Lodge will begin at 5 PM on Friday, January 19th. Zamora is a local resident fighting cancer, and Medi-Flights, surgeries and hospital stays are taking a financial toll. Dinner tickets and donation details are here.

Saturday morning join the North Grove Big Trees Guided Hike. Park officials update today, “If you are planning to come this weekend, expect to get wet and have slushy snow!” The two mile hike is included with your paid admission into the park and will visit the North Grove. There are no chain requirements to get up to the parking lot but some areas of the park are reported to have 6 inches of snow. All ages are welcome on the two-hour hike, bring water and there is no restroom on the trail. Details are in the event listing here. Also you can register now with the Tuolumne River Trust for a day of Hamby Trail maintenance this Saturday.

You can also help the Mountain Youth And Community Theatre clean up the theater to get ready for their 20th season. They plan to go through their storage units, clean the stairs, dust, and make dump runs. Details on the two day event are here.

Join Fourth Wall Entertainment for “Oh, You Beautiful Doll” a jukebox musical following the life of a fashion doll from the 1950s to the present with music, dancing, and comedy. The production is appropriate for all ages, and costumes are encouraged. Showtimes and details are listed here.

At the Calaveras Fairgrounds Saturday enjoy the night of Bingo, Dinner & FUN! Participants are encouraged to dress in your best from your favorite decade to win a prize, there will be a silent auction, raffle, snack bar and no-host bar. Dinner ticket sales have ended but you can purchase your bingo card now or at the door the night of the event as detailed here.

Saturday at 6 PM Columbia College Men’s Basketball team will play Merced College. Details on the upcoming games are here.

The Aronos Research Club sponsors a monthly Barn Dance inside of the Aronos Clubhouse at 37 Elkin Street near downtown Sonora. The dance is open to the public and all ages are welcome from 7 until 9 PM. The entrance fee is a $7 suggested donation as detailed here.

The Calaveras County Arts Council Ovations Performing Art Series will continue with a performance by American free-style folk artist Joe Craven. The concert will be held inside of the Performing Arts Center at Bret Harte High School on Sunday from 3 to 5 PM. Schedule and ticket information are here.