Arrest of Man Reported ‘Out Of Control’ By Relative

TCSO patrol vehicle View Photo

Twain Harte, CA A Twain Harte man tossing and breaking items inside his family home now faces felony vandalism charges.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded on Monday, January 14th, just after 4:30 p.m. to the 23700 of Fremont Way near Story Lane in Twain Harte for a report that a family member was “out of control.” The caller relayed that 18-year-old Joshua Riddle was “throwing things” inside the home while possibly being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Before deputies arrived on the scene, Riddle fled the home on foot, and the caller locked the door behind him. Within minutes, he returned and “broke through the locked door, but then left again on foot.

Deputies contacted Riddle on the roadway in front of the residence and ordered him to remove his hands from his pockets, which he refused to do. Sheriff’s officials say, “When deputies attempted to detain Riddle, he pulled away. After a brief struggle with Riddle, deputies were able to take him into custody.”

A pat-down of Riddle turned up Xanax pills, an antidepressant for anxiety, for which he had no prescription. He was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and felony vandalism, which is over $400 in damages. The victim reported that Riddle had broken an estimated $600 worth of items.