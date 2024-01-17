Calaveras SAR Team Completes Annual Navigation Training

Calaveras SAR Training View Photos

San Andreas, CA — This past weekend was an important time for volunteer members of the Calaveras County Search and Rescue Team.

The annual navigation training included team members practicing different levels of technology ranging from maps and compasses to cell phone-based navigation maps.

Some team members were in the field, others in the classroom, and some even spent time learning how to run a mobile incident command post. The mobile command post training included instruction on setting up equipment, running communications (radios), creating team assignments, mapping, and tracking teams in the field.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office notes that anyone interested in joining the SAR team can learn more by clicking here. The team plays a critical role in helping to locate people who go missing in the county and is also sometimes asked to assist in searches in neighboring counties.