Early Morning Power Outage Around Jamestown

By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown, CA — There was a power outage impacting 1,097 PG&E customers in the Jamestown area.

PG&E reports that it started shortly before midnight on Tuesday and the company has not released information on the cause. Rainfall was prevalent in the area overnight. A majority of those customers were restored around 6 am with 17 still without electricity.

The company hopes to have the remaining customers restored this morning by around 8 o’clock.

