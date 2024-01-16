Light Rain
52.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

More Pile Burning In Yosemite

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Yosemite National Park pile burning

Yosemite National Park pile burning

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Smoke will be visible in the Yosemite National Park area and surrounding communities as pile burning continues.

Park fire managers report this week that piles will be ignited in Wawona on Forest Drive on Wednesday, January 17, during daylight hours. They added that there are no plans to burn in the park over the coming weekend.

“Burning of these piles is an efficient and effective way to decrease fuel buildup in Wawona and helps to reduce future fire intensity,” advised fire managers.

Last week, approximately 96 piles were burned in Wawona, Yosemite Valley, the El Portal woodlot, and the Foresta woodpile. That work began on Forest Drive and could last the rest of the month if conditions are favorable, according to fire managers.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 