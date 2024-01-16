More Pile Burning In Yosemite

Yosemite National Park pile burning View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Smoke will be visible in the Yosemite National Park area and surrounding communities as pile burning continues.

Park fire managers report this week that piles will be ignited in Wawona on Forest Drive on Wednesday, January 17, during daylight hours. They added that there are no plans to burn in the park over the coming weekend.

“Burning of these piles is an efficient and effective way to decrease fuel buildup in Wawona and helps to reduce future fire intensity,” advised fire managers.

Last week, approximately 96 piles were burned in Wawona, Yosemite Valley, the El Portal woodlot, and the Foresta woodpile. That work began on Forest Drive and could last the rest of the month if conditions are favorable, according to fire managers.