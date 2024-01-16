Early Morning Rollover Crash On J-59

Don Pedro, CA — Officials are on the scene of a crash that occurred during the early morning hours on J-59 near Avenida Lugo Road.

A vehicle traveled off the road and went about 50 feet down an embankment and overturned. The crash was located at 4 am and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Officials later stated that only minor injuries occurred.

Traffic is getting through the area freely. Details surrounding the crash remain under investigation.