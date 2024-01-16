National Mentoring Month Collaboration Announced

Calaveras, CA– In observance of National Mentoring Month in January, the Calaveras Youth Mentoring Program (CYMP) and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) have united to commemorate the annual campaign. The initiative aims to expand quality mentoring opportunities, connecting more young individuals in the community with supportive adults.

National Mentoring Month sees increased engagement from community members interested in becoming mentors. With the backing of the mentoring community, the public is urged to step forward and make a positive impact on the lives of youth. Studies by the Harvard Center for the Developing Child highlight that the most significant factor in improving a youth’s resilience is a consistent adult relationship.

Vicki Harrington, a recently graduated CYMP mentor with an 8-year match, shares, “Mentoring programs are a real plus in our community. We are unique with these opportunities that allow our kids to have expanded possibilities where both the mentor and the kid benefit. Being a mentor is a great life investment; it’s daunting at the beginning but gets easier with time.”

Ralph Barringer, a CASA volunteer since 2017, notes, “When you have the opportunity to spend time with a youth and form a lasting relationship, you get to watch them grow into amazing people. Sometimes they face some difficult challenges, but when they know there is an adult who will be there for them no matter what, it is impactful to the child.”

The Calaveras Youth Mentoring Program matches recommended youth in 1st through 12th grade to volunteer mentors based on interests, location, and personality. Matches spend two hours per week engaging in fun activities. For more information, contact Kaila Gaffney at 209-736-6078 or email KGaffney@ccoe.k12.ca.us.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Calaveras, part of a national organization, trains community volunteers to work with children involved with the Court due to abuse and neglect. CASAs serve children from newborn to 21 years old, offering mentor-like relationships with the added responsibility of advocating for the child’s best interest. For details on the CASA Program, contact Fara Roberts or email froberts@nexusyfs.org.