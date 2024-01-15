Partly Cloudy
Alleged Drug Dealers Busted In San Andreas

By B.J. Hansen
Items Confiscated In Calaveras Bust

San Andreas, CA — An investigation led to a major drug bust in the 400 block of Gold Court in San Andreas.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that it was a collaborative effort with the Probation Department. A compliance check was conducted at the home of 28-year-old Joseph Chandler who was on probation through San Joaquin County.

Inside his residence were 144 grams of methamphetamine, 512 grams of processed marijuana, and evidence of illegal marijuana cultivation. In addition, there was a .40 caliber rifle and illegal aerial fireworks.

The sheriff’s office adds, “A particularly unusual and concerning find was a fake urine bladder attached to Chandler’s leg, intended to deceive a planned drug test. This discovery highlights the lengths to which individuals involved in drug activities might go to evade drug use detection.”

Also at the home was 29-year-old Brittany Morris of San Diego.

Both were arrested on multiple offenses, including possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance for sale, probation violation, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of dangerous fireworks.

