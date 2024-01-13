Gunshots And Assault Led To Glencoe Man’s Arrest

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Glencoe, CA – A Glencoe man was arrested after a two-day ordeal that initially reported a vehicle crash and escalated into a deadly weapon, battery, and resisting arrest charges.

Brian Gundy, 33, was arrested on December 16th at his home in the 17000 block of Humbug Creek Drive after a crash on Highway 26 and Lower Dorray Road. Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials report that the incident began on December 15, when Gundy became increasingly aggressive while gathering firewood.

The next day, he started throwing household items and physically holding a victim against their will. When the victim tried to leave the house in a vehicle, Gundy armed himself with a handgun. The victim reported hearing a gunshot and returned to find him shooting into the air.

The victim left the property again, and Gundy chased them on Highway 26 until both parties stopped at a highway turnout near Lower Dorray Road. Sheriff’s officials relayed, “Gundy recklessly backed his vehicle, striking the victim’s leg and driving into the victim’s vehicle, causing it to roll down an embankment. Deputies attempted to arrest Gundy, but he refused to obey commands and attempted to escape.” They added, “Gundy also unsuccessfully attempted to access a knife during the altercation.”

Gundy was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing an executive officer, and domestic battery. The victim did not require medical attention.