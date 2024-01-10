Yosemite Pile Burning Getting Underway In Various Locations

Foresta Drive - NPS Image View Photo

Yosemite, CA – With the cooler temperatures, and more precipitation on the way, pile burning will take place today in the Wawona area, Yosemite Valley and Foresta.

In Wawona, burning will take place near Forest Drive. In Yosemite Valley, it will be near Valley View. And in Foresta, it will be at the Foresta Woodlot. The work is being done to reduce fuels and future fire intensity. Smoke will be visible during the burning and immediately afterward.

Burning will also take place in those areas throughout the coming months when conditions and weather are ideal.