DUI Crash On Saw Mill Flat Road Injures Two

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released details regarding a recent DUI incident that led to injuries. On January 3, around 11:30 pm, 21-year-old Branden McLarty from Sonora was driving a 2009 Honda Civic on Saw Mill Flat Road, near Squable Town Road, at an undisclosed speed, accompanied by his 23-year-old passenger, Jaspar Serrano of Columbia. The vehicle veered off the road and collided with an embankment for reasons yet unknown. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, ultimately coming to rest on its roof. Both occupants suffered minor injuries in the crash.

After the incident, McLarty and Serrano left the crash site but were promptly intercepted by officers from the California Highway Patrol. A subsequent investigation revealed that McLarty was driving under the influence of alcohol, leading to his arrest. McLarty was subsequently transported to the Tuolumne County Jail, where he was booked on multiple felony DUI charges.