Tuolumne County Jail Inmate Spits Food At Deputy

Daenon Vincent Brewer -- TCSO booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A Sonora man already behind bars in the Tuolumne County Jail was charged with battery and gassing for spitting his food at a deputy, according to sheriff’s officials.

The incident happened recently at the Dambacher Detention Center (DDC) off Old Wards Ferry Road in Sonora as deputies were serving dinner trays through a food port in the cell door. Sheriff’s officials say that is when 32-year-old Daenon Brewer spit his food at a deputy as the door was closing, hitting the deputy in the face and arm.

Brewer now faces charges of battery of a custodial officer and battery of a custodial officer by “gassing.” As defined by 243.9PC, Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian relayed, “Gassing is placing or throwing, or causing to be placed or thrown, upon the person of another any human excrement or other bodily fluids or bodily substances or any mixture containing human excrement or other bodily fluids or bodily substances that results in actual contact with the person’s skin or membranes.”

Brewers was also slapped with a new bail of $30,000.