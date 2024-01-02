Stiffer Penalties In California For Drug Dealers Selling Fentanyl

Fentanyl pills that look like Smarties candies View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A new law took effect Monday in the state that places tougher penalties on dealers who sell the deadly drug fentanyl.

Increased penalties are now in place, effective January 1, for dealers who possess over 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of the drug. The severity of the new sentencing depends on the amount confiscated. An additional sentence of three years is added for a single kilogram, five years for four kilograms, 10 years for 10 kilograms, 15 years for 20 kilograms, 20 years for 40 kilograms, and 25 years for 80 kilograms. The bill received support from both Republicans and Democrats in the legislature.

In addition, there are new laws requiring stadiums and amusement parks to have overdose reversal drugs (Narcan) on hand. Governor Gavin Newsom also signed legislation requiring community colleges and California State University campuses to provide fentanyl test strips.