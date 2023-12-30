Spike Strips Used To End Amador County Chase

ACSO K9 helps in arrest -- ACSO photo View Photo

Plymouth, CA – A Fiddletown man was arrested after leading Amador County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase in the Plymouth area.

The pursuit began on Wednesday (12/27) just before 3 p.m. when a deputy patrolling the area of Fiddletown Road and Shenandoah Road in Plymouth recognized 30-year-old David Joseph behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Knowing that Joseph was under active post-release community supervision and had numerous warrants for his arrest, the deputy tried to pull the truck over; instead, Joseph hit the gas.

The low-speed chase ended when, to avoid spike strips near the intersection of Zinfandel Parkway and Highway 49, Joseph pulled over. He was taken into custody without incident. A search of the pickup uncovered a loaded Springfield XD handgun. Joseph now faces not only his warrants but numerous fresh charges related to evading and a precluded person having a firearm.