Sonora Man Arrested For Child Abuse And Battery

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man, after arming himself with a knife and punching a juvenile victim in the face, was arrested.

The evening incident recently happened in the area of Tinnin Road near Tinnin Court off Old Wards Ferry Road. A caller reported a disturbance involving 20-year-old Steven Keller, who they stated was drunk, aggressive, had gotten into a fistfight, and had pulled a knife. When Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, Keller was actively trying to break into the front door of a home, using a large wooden coat rack and yelling threats. At gunpoint, Keller was ordered to drop the object and place his hands behind his back. After first refusing, Keller eventually complied and was taken into custody.

During further investigation, victims and witnesses reported that Keller had pushed a female inside a vehicle and then got into a fistfight with another man. He also punched a juvenile in the face while walking toward the residence. Sheriff’s officials detailed that inside the home, “Keller held an open pocketknife in his hands while making threats towards the victims that he was going to stab them and kill them.” The victims ran to a nearby home and locked the door. Outside, Keller was trying to break into the home with the large wooden object.

Sheriff’s officials report minor injuries to the victims. Keller faces charges of felony child abuse, criminal threats, misdemeanor battery, and an outstanding felony warrant from Stanislaus County for assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, and robbery.