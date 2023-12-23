Outgoing TC Supervisor Chair Haff Recaps 2023

Sonora, CA — The outgoing chair of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors says there were many happenings in county government this past year when it comes to things like the Master Stewardship Agreement, the Visit Tuolumne County contract, PG&E conversations, and efforts to increase housing.

District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff provides a year and review recap in a new myMotherLode.com blog. Other topics include legislative priorities, such as reducing homeowner’s insurance premiums, improving roads, addressing homelessness, and ensuring an adequate water supply.

You can find the full blog from Supervisor Haff by clicking here. The board’s final meeting of 2023 was held earlier this week. District One Supervisor David Goldemberg will move into the chair position in 2024.