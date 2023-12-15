Sonora Woman Arrested For Having A Deadly Maritime Tool

Jamestown, CA – A maritime tool led to the arrest of a Sonora woman after a traffic stop on Highway 49 in Jamestown.

CHP officers pulled over a 1997 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck that was towing a trailer with expired registration on Highway 49 near Chicken Ranch Road on Monday, December 11, around 10:40 p.m. The officers contacted the occupants and discovered that one of the passengers, 21-year-old Abigail Rodgers of Jamestown, was on probation.

That status allowed for a search of her person; officers discovered she had a “slung shot,” or hard object attached by a strap to the wrist, along with narcotics and various drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for having the weapon and drug-related charges.

Of note, Rodgers was arrested in June after a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured after a wanted suspect fled on foot and had to be chased down, as earlier reported here.