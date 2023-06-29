Clear
Deputy Injured After Sonora Woman Flees Arrest

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured after a wanted suspect fled on foot and had to be chased down.

A deputy was recently patrolling in the area of Stockton Street near Southgate Drive when he saw 21-year-old Abigail Rodgers of Sonora, whom he recognized as having two outstanding felony warrants related to vehicle theft. The deputy pulled over and approached Rodgers.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian states that when he told her he was going to arrest her for the warrants, Rodgers turned and ran away. The deputy followed while ordering her to stop running, but she did not comply.

“Rodgers attempted to run up a hill, where the deputy was able to grab her and take her into custody. During the foot pursuit and struggle, the deputy suffered an ankle injury, which he later received treatment for at Adventist Health Sonora,” relayed Boujikian.

Rodgers was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, causing great bodily injury and felony warrants. She was placed on $40,000 bail.

 

