No New Developments In Arnold Missing Hiker Search

Arnold, CA — After announcing a week ago today that the search was being scaled back for missing hiker Ann Herford in Arnold, there have been no significant changes since that time.

That’s according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Chad Poortinga. He says, “Unfortunately, there have been no developments.” Herford was reported missing back on November 14 and her vehicle was discovered nearby the following day, November 15. In the week that followed, 132 search teams, comprised of officials from 18 local, state and federal agencies, combed a mountainous 12 square-mile area. They also utilized aircraft from the CHP and the Air National Guard.

The Sheriff’s Office stated, “Facts and evidence obtained during the investigation have led to the investigative belief that a criminal act was not a contributing factor in the disappearance of Ann Herford.”

Adding, “Despite the challenging terrain and the complexity of the operation, the search will continue with limited local search and investigative efforts.”

So far, there have been no new significant leads since that time. Investigators also spoke with over 100 neighborhood contacts to gain information.

Herford, 66, a traveling nurse from Michigan, was reported missing after failing to arrive for a shift at Adventist Health Sonora.