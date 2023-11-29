Groveland Residents To Have A Say In Tuolumne County’s Housing Needs

Groveland, CA — Groveland residents and stakeholders are invited to attend a Community Meeting for Housing being hosted by the Tuolumne County Community Development Department on Thursday.

This is the continuation of the Housing Element Update Community Meeting that took place back in July and was held both in Sonora and Groveland, as earlier reported here. County officials shared that the summer meetings provided critical insights into housing needs. They say this second Groveland meeting is intended to build on residents’ concerns that were voiced regarding a lack of affordable and accessible housing in the first meeting.

“Residents are encouraged to join the conversation and continue building momentum toward housing development and preservation in the area,” relayed county development department officials, adding, “Groveland is a unique and special community within Tuolumne County, and the housing needs are similar in some ways while increasingly complex and acute in others.”

Tamera Blankenship, Housing Development Specialist for the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, will provide an update on the housing element, efforts to secure a “Prohousing Designation,” and current housing initiatives. Additionally, Groveland-specific information related to short-term rentals, seasonal/resort employee housing, and accessory dwelling units will be discussed. The community is encouraged to ask questions, provide feedback, and engage in interactive activities.

This latest meeting will take place on Thursday, November 30th, from 4-5:30 pm, at the Groveland Community Resilience Center. For information or questions, contact Tamera Blankenship, Housing Development Specialist, at tblankenship@co.tuolumne.ca.us or (209) 533-6641.