Community Meetings Scheduled For Tuolumne County’s Housing

Sonora, CA–Tuolumne County is currently updating its Housing Element in compliance with state law. The aim is to evaluate the county’s present housing needs and plan for the future. The objective is to ensure adequate housing availability for all income levels and life stages.

Community participation is being sought to incorporate input and ideas reflecting local history, values, and vision. The community meetings, to gather feedback and identify development opportunities, will commence on July 26th in Sonora and Groveland. The Groveland meeting will take place at the Community Resilience Center, 18986 Ferretti Road, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. The Sonora meeting will be held in the Board of Supervisors Conference Room at 2 South Green Street, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Additionally, virtual participation options will be made available at a later date.