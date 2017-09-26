Quantcast
help information
Clear
80.1 ° F
Full Weather

TCSO Identifies Man Killed In Big Oak Flat

Big Oak Flat Homicide Investigation
Big Oak Flat Homicide Investigation Photo Icon View Slideshow
(2 Photos)
09/26/2017 10:09 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Big Oak Flat, CA — Some new information was released this morning in relation to a homicide investigation in Big Oak Flat.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 48-year-old Marc John Dejong. He was found dead at his home yesterday morning on Black Road. Sgt. Andrea Benson reports that details regarding the cause of death will be released pending the autopsy results. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information about the location of a person of interest in the case, Christopher Reed, 6’2:, 180-190 lbs., who often goes by the name Elton. Anyone with information on the case should contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to view an earlier story from yesterday.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.