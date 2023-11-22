Search Is Ongoing For Missing Hiker In Arnold

Search for missing hiker in Arnold View Photo

Arnold, CA — A traveling nurse practitioner who has recently been working at Adventist Health Sonora remains missing after venturing out hiking along the Arnold Rim Trail.

A search began last Wednesday, October 15, for 66-year-old Ann Herford. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38 searchers were deployed yesterday as part of the ongoing response. The team on the ground, along with canines, and strategic drones, combed through rugged terrain. Herford still remains missing and anyone with potential information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 209-754-6500.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports, “The search is ongoing, and updates will continue to be provided as more information becomes available.”

Crews are again out searching today.