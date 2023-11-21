Search Efforts Continue In Arnold To Find Missing Hiker

CCSO search and rescue crews continue efforts to locate missing hiker Ann Herford -- CCSO photo View Photos

Arnold, CA – The search continues for Ann Herford who has been missing for nearly a week after reportedly going for a hike on the Arnold Rim Trail.

As first reported by Clarke Broadcasting, a traveling nurse practitioner, 66-year-old Herford, did not show up for work at Adventist Health in Sonora on Wednesday (11/15), and a missing person report was filed. Herford was staying alone at the Best Western on Hess Avenue in Sonora and had “expressed interest in hiking during a breakfast with a friend,” according to sheriff’s officials.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team included 45 skilled searchers on Monday (11/20) who were in various teams to cover the wide search area of the trail. It includes the Lakemont Pine Subdivision, where residents this weekend were asked to check out their properties for any signs of Herford, and a field that has now been searched twice by rescue crews with no sign of her uncovered. Crews continue to use drones in the air and K9 units on the ground to search for Herford, who remains missing at this time.