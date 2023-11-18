Pile Burning Next Week In Yosemite

Public Information Map of Pile Burning Locations View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Visitors to Yosemite National Park at the beginning of next week may find smoky skies.

Fire crews plan to ignite pile-burning operations in three areas. The first is along Northside Drive in Yosemite Valley; the second area is in the upper Mariposa Grove near the Washburn fire footprint; and the third is near Sentinel Dome at the radio repeater site. The upcoming pile burning will dispose of cut materials generated by restorative thinning and defensible space work.

“These projects provide zones of reduced fuels, which promote healthier conditions for Black Oak and other species and provide protection for structures and popular visitation areas,” advise park fire officials.

The zones of reduced fuels also make for safer and more effective firefighting while preparing the areas for possible prescribed burns in the future. Smoke will be visible on the valley floor and in some nearby communities heading into the park.