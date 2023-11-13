Weekend Fires Caused By Debris Burns

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Over the weekend, the CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) responded to four instances of illegal debris burns, resulting in three criminal citations and one case referral to the District Attorney. TCU emphasizes the preventability of vegetation fires from debris burning through strict adherence to burn permit conditions.

On Saturday, at 1:00 PM, TCU responded to an escaped debris burn with no required clearance near Teda Blvd. and N. Tuolumne Road in Tuolumne, CA. A citation was issued for violation of PRC 4422(b) – “allowing a fire to escape control.”

On Saturday, November at 2:09 PM, TCU responded to a wildland fire near Wards Ferry Rd and Deer Creek Road in Groveland, CA. The fire, burning approximately one acre of vegetation, was determined to be caused by an escaped debris burn with no required clearance. A citation was issued for violation of PRC 4422(b) – “allowing a fire to escape control.”

On Sunday, November 11:00 AM, TCU responded to an escaped debris burn near the 4800 blk. Baldwin St., Rancho Calaveras, CA. The oversized burn pile, escaping with no required clearance, resulted in a fire that burned approximately 2.1 acres of vegetation. This case was referred to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sunday, November at 3:13 PM, TCU responded to a wildland fire near Oxyoke Ln. and Little John Dr., Copperopolis, CA. The 3.6 acres of vegetation were determined to be caused by an escaped debris burn with no required clearance. A citation was issued for violation of PRC 4422(b) – “allowing a fire to escape control.”

TCU reminds everyone to ensure they have a CAL FIRE Burn Permit and adhere to proper safety protocols (https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/) when conducting burning operations.