Second Week of November Roadwork Planned

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the Caltrans projects scheduled from November 12th to the 18th.

On Highway 4 expect traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project detailed here. Work begins this week on Monday and continues through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 in the area of Lakemont Drive and Cedar Lane/Meadow View Road the left and right shoulder will be closed for utility work. The work is scheduled from 9 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday.

On Highway 26 at Andrew Lane to Main Street one-way traffic control will allow for utility work on Monday from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 26 at Sky High Drive one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work on Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through the end of November.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Gun Club Road to Centennial Road one-way traffic control for utility work is scheduled Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 49, at the Montezuma Road Railroad in Chinese Camp one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 108 from Soulsbyville Road to West Twain Harte/Plainview Road one of the two lanes will be restricted for a crack seal operation. The work is scheduled Monday through Wednesday from 8 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 108 from Brightman Flat to the Stanislaus River Bridge one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 7 am to 5pm.

On Highway 108 from Kennedy Meadows to the 8,000 foot marker one-way to Closure Gate #1 one of the two lanes will be restricted for shoulder work. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 7 am to 5 pm.

Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) crews will continue to install a new water mainline along Confidence Road for the Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project. The project is scheduled to wrap up at the end of November. The work hours are 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday as detailed here.

Thermoplastic striping will be placed on various roads in Calaveras County in November. The public works department notes that the application is a “slow and continuously rolling operation.” They ask drivers to use caution in the areas and to be patient. The work hours will be weekdays from 7 am – 6 pm. Specific areas are on Calaveritas Road, Camanche Parkway South, French Gulch Road, Independence Road, Milton Road, Mountain Ranch Road, Olive Orchard Road, Ospital Road, Paloma Road, Pattison Road, Pettinger Road, Pool Station Road, Rail Road Flat Road, Ridge Road, Sheep Ranch Road, and Southworth Road as detailed here.

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 108 Sonora Pass reopened after recent snow, Highway 120 Tioga Pass details are in the traffic section here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.