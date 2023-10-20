Quarry, And Two Other Fires, Grow In Stanislaus National Forest

Tuolumne County, CA — There is heavy smoke in the Mother Lode this morning, and a big reason is the recent growth of the Quarry Fire.

It was ignited by a lightning strike on September 9 and has grown an additional 1,000 acres over the past few days (it is currently 8,080 acres). It is located off Forest Road 3N01, east of Bourland Creek, and west of Cherry Lake. There are 53 firefighters assigned to the incident and there is 44% containment.

We reported earlier that air quality is poor in much of the region this morning, but things are likely to improve by the weekend when cooler temperatures move in.

The Forest Service reports, “Pockets of unburned and smoldering fuels continue to produce smoke. Highest smoke concentrations generally occur overnight in low-lying areas and drainages. Smoke draining into the foothills is creating poor air quality in Sonora, Angels Camp, and other points along the Stanislaus River drainage this morning. Winds should shift to the southwest this afternoon, providing better air quality to the foothills by evening. Air quality should greatly improve on Saturday.”

There are also two other lightning-caused fires from last month that are being closely monitored in the forest. Both are in isolated areas up above Pinecrest. The most notable is the Peak Fire which is 132 acres and recently crossed Forest Road 3N31. The Forest Service adds, “With many natural barriers, this gives firefighters the opportunity to build more containment boxes going forward, continuing to allow the fire to mimic natural progression.”

In addition, there is a 55-acre Waterhouse Fire that has a partial containment line around it.

Adding, “The Waterhouse and Peak Fire are being managed with a confine and contain strategy in a 13-year old burn scar.”