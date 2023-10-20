Unhealthy Air Quality Across Mother Lode

Air Quality Issues Around Mother Lode View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Quarry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest has grown over 1,000 acres over the past few days, and there is also regional prescribed burning underway.

The federal government’s air quality monitoring sensors indicate this morning that there is very unhealthy air (purple) in communities like Mi Wuk Village, Angels Camp, and parts of Arnold. Many other communities have unhealthy air (red), and several others are in the category of unhealthy for high-risk groups (orange). Click here to view the latest map.

During times of unhealthy air quality, it is recommended that time spent outside, including strenuous activities, be limited.

Tips from the Tuolumne County Public Health Department.

• Stay indoors with the windows and doors closed; if possible, run the air conditioner on the “recirculation” setting

• Limit outdoor physical activity

• Leave the smoke-impacted areas if possible until conditions improve

• Reduce unnecessary driving. If traveling through smoke-impacted areas, be sure that your vehicle’s ventilation system is on recirculate