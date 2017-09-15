Update: Sonora Couple Being Sought For Maintaining Drug Den

Update at 12 noon: Sheriff’s officials report Dale and Lauri Biehle who were actively being sought for operating a drugs for sales operation at their home are both now in custody.

Original Post at 11:05 a.m.: Sonora, CA – A multi-unit supported drug bust descended on a Sonora residence for a narcotics search and found evidence but not the couple being investigated. So now they are asking for the public’s help.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson, yesterday morning the Tuolumne County Narcotics and Sheriff’s SWAT teams along with county probation officials executed the search warrant at the home of 46-year-old Dale Biehle and 41-year-old Lauri Biehle on Blue Bell Road West.

Among the items taken as evidence of narcotics sales were methamphetamine, packaging, drug paraphernalia and measuring scales. However, the couple was not home at the time and both are now actively being sought on charges of maintaining a place to sell narcotics. He is also now wanted for committing a felony while out on bail.

Anyone who might see or know of their whereabouts are asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209 533-5815. To view photos of both, click into the image box slideshow.

