Congressman McClintock Urges Support Of Jordan For House Speaker

Washington, DC — The US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote again today on whether Jim Jordan will be the next House Speaker.

He fell 16 votes short of the 217 number needed on Tuesday. Jordan is hoping that holdouts supporting others will flip their votes over to him, as 20 Republicans voted for other candidates on Tuesday.

Mother Lode Republican Tom McClintock voted in favor of Jordan. He says in a statement that “Kevin McCarthy never should have been ousted” but now “Jim Jordan is the majority’s choice and deserves the vote of every Republican.”

Tuesday’s final vote was 200 Republicans for Jordan and 212 for Democratic leader Hakeem Jefferies of New York, leaving no candidate with a clear majority.

Jordan marks the party’s second attempt to replace McCarthy. Internal polling initially put Steve Scalise as the first choice. He was nominated last week but failed to garner enough votes.