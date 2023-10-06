Clear
Twain Harte Man Arrested For Not Registering As A Sex Offender

By Tracey Petersen
Twain Harte, CA – A former Fresno man now living in Twain Harte has been arrested for not registering as a sex offender.

A record check of a driver recently pulled over by CHP officers on Twain Harte Drive near Lava Road found that 37-year-old Angel Soto was a registered sex offender who is currently living in Twain Harte but had failed to report his change of address as per state law.

Additionally, officers also discovered Soto was operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device (IID) or alcohol breathalyzer device, which he was court-ordered to install. A search also uncovered suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded magazine from a handgun, which, as a convicted felon, he is not allowed to have.

Soto was arrested for those felony charges and multiple misdemeanor drug charges.

