Calaveras County Re-instating Tree Mortality Program

Calaveras County trees marked for removal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — After a one-year hiatus, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors recently voted to re-instate the local tree mortality abatement program.

The county is looking to remove trees, including those on private property, if they threaten a county road.

Seven project areas have been selected, and right-of-entry forms will be mailed out to property owners who have dead or dying trees on their property that have been identified as a threat. Anyone receiving a letter is encouraged to fill out the form so that it can be removed by the county. The first three project areas are between Big Trees Village and the Alpine County line. They will be followed by projects at Blue Lake Springs/Arnold and on parcels within the Butte Fire perimeter.

Concurrently, trees are being marked on properties where access has been granted in Big Trees Village, between Hathaway Pines and Angels Camp and between West Point and Mokelumne Hill. After trees are marked, invitations to bid will be issued and contracts awarded to licensed timber operators or tree service companies to address trees marked for removal. Weather permitting, several of these projects may be implemented before the first of the year.

Anyone with questions can contact the county’s Tree Mortality Program Manager, Dr. Richard Harris, at (707) 685-5508 or rrharrisconsulting@gmail.com.