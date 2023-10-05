California Expanding Required Number Of Sick Days For Workers

Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Lena Gonzalez View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Workers in California will be guaranteed at least five paid sick days as part of legislation signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday.

Newsom argues, “Too many folks are still having to choose between skipping a day’s pay and taking care of themselves or their family members when they get sick. We’re making it known that the health and well-being of workers and their families is of the utmost importance for California’s future.”

Senate Bill 616 was authored by Democratic Senator Lena Gonzalez and takes effect in January.

The legislation passed 27-9 in the Senate and 52-18 in the Assembly. The Mother Lode’s representatives, Democratic Senator Marie Alvarado Gil and Assembly members Heath Flora and Jim Patterson were all opposed to the bill.

It is among several high-profile labor-related changes that were debated this past session. Newsom earlier signed legislation to increase the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 and vetoed a proposed law that would have expanded unemployment benefits to striking workers.