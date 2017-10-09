Caltrans Plans, Beginning Sunday, Sept. 10

Sonora, CA — Around-the-clock Caltrans projects are in the works across the Mother Lode highways this week.

Overnight paving on Highway 49/108 continues between Chicken Ranch Road and Highway 108 Monday night through Friday morning from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., for which motorists should plan 15 extra minutes of idling engine time. Additionally, there will be a full connector-ramp closure of the northbound ramp at Highway 108.

Overnight paving operations are still in progress Sunday night through Friday morning along Highway 108 between Highway 120 and Georges Drive/Old Strawberry Road from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.; also between Highway 120 and Peaceful Oak Road and again between Via Este and Draper Mine roads.

The paving also involves several overnight ramp closures Sunday night through Friday morning from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., as follows: the westbound off and on-ramps from Highway 108 to 120 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.; the eastbound off-ramp from Highway 108 to Mono Way; also the westbound on-ramp at Hess Avenue to Highway 108.

Additionally, shoulder work is slated between Mono Road near Cold Springs and Georges-Strawberry Road weekdays from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.; grinding and paving will be happening along Highway 49/108 between Highways 120 and 49 Thursday and Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Too, on Highway 49/108 in Jamestown, a day-time utility crew will be at work Wednesday along the shoulders at Rawhide Road, which might momentarily impact traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. More shoulder work on Highway 108 may create ten-minute delays Wednesday through Friday between Pinecrest Lake Road and Georges Drive from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.; also on Thursday between the Pigeon Flat rest area and Bakers Station from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Highway 120 Hot Spots



Various delays are in store on Highway 120 during construction activities between the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County line and White Gulch Road, east of Groveland. Every weekday drainage work will create work zones between the Tenaya School entrance and White Gulch Road from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Grinding and paving plans on Highway 120 are as follows: Monday between Tulloch Road and the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County line, during which the right lane will close from 6:30 a.m until 2:30 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday between Rushing Hill Lookout and Montezuma roads from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday between Mountain Bluff Road and the Chinese Camp railroad crossing from 6:30 a.m until 2:30 p.m.

Caltrans will also be conducting a special event hard closure of Highway 120 between Merrell and Ferretti roads next Saturday from 8:45 until 10 a.m. Remember, too, the 24/7 ten-minute delays under automatic one-way traffic controls that remain in place as renovations continue through November across the James E Roberts Bridge span near Lake Don Pedro.

Calaveras Cone Zones

Along Highway 4 between Vallecito Road in Angels Camp and Silver Dawn Ranch Road, east of Murphys, various construction activities are slated that will generate five to 15-minute delays. These lead off with overnight shoulder work Sunday through Friday morning between Vallecito Road and Davis Ranch Road in Douglas Flat from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Among daytime Highway 4 cone zones are weekdays through Friday for drainage work by Brice Station Road from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. as well as between Upper Moran Road and the Big Trees State park entrance from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.; also Tuesday through Friday between Pennsylvania Gulch and Apple Blossom roads from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. for curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements.

Beginning Sunday eve, more overnight delays are probable on Highway 49 through Friday morning between the Tuolumne/Calaveras line and Angels Creek during shoulder work underway from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

On Highway 26, Tuesday through Friday ten-minute waits are possible during shoulder work between Highway 49 and Pine Street. On Highway 12, Tuesday only, between Wards Avenue and Southworth Road expect momentary traffic hiccups while utility crews work from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.