Pair Arrested In Calaveras County During Probation Check

Guns confiscated in Valley Springs View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Firearms and ammunition were confiscated by Calaveras County sheriff’s officials during a probation compliance check in the 200 block of Rose Street in Valley Springs.

62-year-old Ronald Lance is prohibited from possessing guns and had a rifle, revolver, and ammunition. The rifle’s serial number had also been removed illegally.

A woman was also found hiding in the home, 32-year-old Megan Newman. She had an outstanding felony warrant in relation to a probation violation. Both Lance and Newman were arrested and booked into Calaveras County Jail.

Lance was charged with felony illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as altering the serial number, while Newman was booked for an outstanding felony warrant.