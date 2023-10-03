Update: Vegetation Fire Near Lake Tulloch And HWY 108

Vegetation fire on Two Mile Bar Road and Highway 108 between Knights Ferry and Keystone View Photo

Update at 3:25 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward spread of the Bar Fire has been stopped. Crews will continue to work towards full containment. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 2:50 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Ground and air resources are working on a vegetation fire that has been named the Bar Fire by CAL Fire and is burning near Lake Tulloch.

The flames broke out along Two Mile Bar Road, off Highway 108, between Keystone and Knights Ferry. CAL Fire reports that the fire is 8 acres, and additional resources have been called to the scene. There is no word as to the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

