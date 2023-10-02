Groveland Community Services District Recognized At CSDA Annual Conference

Groveland, CA– Groveland Community Services District (GCSD) achieved recognition during the California Special Districts Association (CSDA) Annual Conference in Monterey. The district received the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) District of Distinction Award at the Platinum level and renewed the SDLF District Transparency Certificate of Excellence.

The recognition acknowledges the district’s accomplishments in areas such as water conservation, infrastructure improvement, emergency response, financial responsibility, and community engagement. Key achievements contributing to this award include GCSD’s adherence to annual financial audits, a record free from major deficiencies in audit reports, and the implementation of audit recommendations. The district also conforms to state statutes and regulations, as reflected in its comprehensive policies and procedures manual. Furthermore, all five GCSD Board Members and the General Manager completed the SDLF Leadership Academy, along with Governance Training, Ethics Training, and Harassment Prevention Training.

Peter Kampa, General Manager of Groveland Community Services District, commented, “We are honored to receive the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) District of Distinction Award at the Platinum level. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the support of our community. We are committed to maintaining these high standards and improving our services continually.”

Tom Trott, General Manager of Twain Harte Community Services District, and Peter Kampa accepted the CSDA Chapter of the Year Award on behalf of the Tuolumne County Chapter in the Sierra Network at the CSDA Annual Conference. This acknowledgment followed the formal affiliation agreement between CSDA and the Tuolumne County Special Districts Association in January 2023, establishing the Tuolumne County Chapter as the 26th affiliated chapter, known as the Gold Country Chapter, in CSDA’s Sierra Network.

For more information about Groveland Community Services District and Special Districts, visit www.gcsd.org or contact the District office at 209-962-7161.