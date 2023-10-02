Crook Vegetation Management Program Prescribed Burn Scheduled For This Week

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– CAL FIRE has announced a prescribed burning operation set to take place in the Crook Vegetation Management Program (VMP) from October 5 to October 8. This initiative will target areas north and west of Ferretti and Phelan Morgan Roads.

Multiple burn units within the Crook VMP, covering an approximate area of 100 acres, will be ignited. These units encompass annual grasses, oak woodlands, and scattered brush. The prescribed burn aims to reduce understory vegetation, grasses, and noxious weeds, including star thistle and medusa head. It is expected to improve the rangeland by removing these noxious weeds and enhancing the fuel break system surrounding the community of Groveland.

During the prescribed burn, residents in the vicinity can expect to see smoke in the area. To prevent the spread of fire from the burn units to surrounding areas, control lines, and established roadways will be utilized. Firefighters will remain on-site until all hotspots are extinguished.

The prescribed burn is scheduled to begin on October 5, around 9:00 AM. For more detailed information and to access a map of the prescribed burn area, public information boards will be placed on Ferretti Road, near the mailboxes across from Baraca Way, and on Phelan Morgan Road, near the cattle guard.