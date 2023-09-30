Forest Campground Closed For Six Years Reopened

Fence Creek Campground rehabilitation after being closed for six years due to fires View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – After being closed for six years due to two fires, the Fence Creek Campground reopened this month in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Located on Forest Road 6N06 near Clark Fork Road and off Highway 108, it was closed first for the McCormick Fire and then kept closed after the Donnell Fire.

“Both fires went around the edges of the campground. As a result, there are plenty of beautiful shade trees, and a lot of the infrastructure survived. However, there was still a lot of work that needed to get done to be able to open this site back up to visitors,” advised forest officials.

Since early August, recreation crews from the Miwok and Summit districts have cut down hazard trees, fixed picnic tables and bathrooms, cut back brush and grasses, installed posts, cleared the driveways, and raked up the campsites, as shown in the image box.

For campground amenities information online, click here. For questions, call the Summit Ranger Station at 209-965-3434.