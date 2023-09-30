Sonora Celebrates Homecoming With A Win

Sonora beats Argonaut View Photo

Written by: Nick Stuart

Sonora won their homecoming game with a decisive 49-0 win over the visiting Argonaut Mustangs. This game marked the first game of league play for both teams. Throughout the game, the Wildcats defense was very stingy with the yards allowed and managed to hold the Mustangs scoreless throughout the game.

A short opening kickoff by the Mustangs gave the Wildcats the ball near midfield and great field position. Despite an end zone run being called back for a hold against the Wildcats, they were able to find the end zone with a run-heavy strategy that saw #24 Audie Peeples score the first touchdown of the game on a 3-yard straight-ahead run. The Wildcats recovered the ball after a three-and-out and brought the score to 14-0 with a pitch to #14 Bryce Nicolson, closing out the first quarter of play.

The Wildcats continued with a steady stream of run plays, including several quarterback keepers, allowing #5 Adam Curnow to score back-to-back touchdowns. A delayed pitch to #14 Bryce Nicolson gave him his second touchdown of the evening. As the clock ticked away in the first half, an interception by #55 Channce Davis with an excellent return placed the ball on the one-yard line. Unfortunately, a penalty stopped the Wildcats from being able to turn the interception into points, but Sonora entered the locker room up by a score of 35-0 at halftime.

Despite the halftime adjustments by the Mustangs in the second half, they were unable to find a rhythm offensively, and their best series of the evening was taken away with an interception by #3 Ryan Lail of the Wildcats. #5 Adam Curnow scored again, as did #44 Lucas Valencia, bringing the Wildcats up to the final and decisive victory with a score of 49-0.

The Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game was awarded to placekicker #26, Emanuel Garibay, who kicked a flawless seven extra points in the game. The Wildcats will likely not have an opponent next week and will return to league play on October 13th as they face Calaveras (2-5).