Forest Cancels High-Hazard Area Fire Restrictions

Sonora, CA –Stanislaus National Forest today lifted its high-hazard area fire restrictions, citing shorter days and cooler nighttime temperatures as allowing for the move.

The fire ban was enacted on July 26, 2023, by Forest Order No. STF-16-2023-16 is based on the National Fire Danger Rating System indices and fuel moisture conditions.

Forest officials advised, “The recent indices of Burning Index and Energy Release Component have fallen below the thresholds of 60 or greater and 70 or greater, respectively.”

Those numbers are well below thresholds combined with expected weather forecasts to bring cooler temperatures, possible rain to the lower elevations, and snow in the higher elevations, enabling the lifting of high-country fire restrictions.

The order had prohibited the following items in designated high-hazard areas:

1. Discharging a firearm

2. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, except in the Developed Recreation Sites

3. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, within an open Developed Recreation Site listed in Exhibit C, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

4. Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

5. Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device that is properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order in accordance with U.S. Forest Service Standard 5100-1.