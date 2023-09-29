Quarry Fire Acreage Climbs To Over 4,000

Quarry Fire burning in STF View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – The lightning-sparked Quarry Fire burning in the Miwok Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest has grown by 1,369 acres.

The flames are off Forest Road 3N01, east of Bourland Creek, and about four miles west of the Emigrant Wilderness Border. The total acreage to date is 4,737.

“Yesterday, both UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) crews worked together along the eastern flank, bringing fire toward the Emigrant Wilderness boundary west of Cherry Creek and Reynolds Creek to the east,” detailed fire officials, adding, “Crews brought fire down the western flank towards FS Rd 3N16, filling in unburned areas.”

Smoke from the fire will cause smoke to settle in low-lying areas. Additionally, the fire has caused some soft closures in the area to provide for public safety, the utilization of public lands, and for fire personnel working in the area.

“The soft closures are an encouragement for the public to stay clear of the area, to find alternate routes to their locations, and to provide fire personnel with the widest berth possible as they go about their mission. With the public’s cooperation, we will continue to monitor the number and duration of each, recognizing that fire personnel and public safety are the focus,” stated fire officials.

Here are the current soft closures provided by forest fire officials as of September 28, 2023, that remain in effect: