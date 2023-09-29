McClintock Recalls Feinstein’s Forestry And Bipartisan Legacy

Dianne Feinstein speaks at Tahoe Summit with Congressman Tom McClintock and others behind her View Photo

Washington, DC — Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock is remembering the late Democratic US Senator Dianne Feinstein.

We reported earlier that Feinstein passed away at the age of 90.

McClintock says, “Dianne Feinstein was a titan of the Senate and her passing is an incalculable loss to California, the Senate, and the country. Though we disagreed on much, I always found her approachable, reasonable, and sincere. She was instrumental in advancing desperately needed forest management reforms, even when it meant bucking strident voices on the left. Her presence will be keenly missed, but her example will live on.”

Feinstein founded the Lake Tahoe Summit in 1997, and McClintock spoke at many of the events. The summit often featured voices from both sides of the political spectrum seeking common-ground solutions to forestry-related challenges. She was also a chief negotiator on several contentious water and forest thinning bills that passed through the Senate, seeking compromise, and sometimes being at odds with other members of her party.