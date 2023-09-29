Clear
70.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Homecoming Week As Mother Lode League Play Opens

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Dunlavy Field

Dunlavy Field

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Both Sonora and Summerville high schools will be celebrating homecoming this evening, and it also marks the start of the battle for the Mother Lode League football title.

Sonora High (4-1) will play host to the Argonaut Mustangs (1-4). The Wildcats are coming off a bye and defeated Livingston on September 15, 42-13.

In Tuolumne, Summerville High (4-1) opens league play against Calaveras High (2-4). The Bears defeated Modesto Christian last week, 49-12. The Redhawks were victorious against Galt, a week ago, 35-20.

All kinds of special homecoming activities will be taking place at both games this evening.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 