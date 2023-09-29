Homecoming Week As Mother Lode League Play Opens

Sonora, CA — Both Sonora and Summerville high schools will be celebrating homecoming this evening, and it also marks the start of the battle for the Mother Lode League football title.

Sonora High (4-1) will play host to the Argonaut Mustangs (1-4). The Wildcats are coming off a bye and defeated Livingston on September 15, 42-13.

In Tuolumne, Summerville High (4-1) opens league play against Calaveras High (2-4). The Bears defeated Modesto Christian last week, 49-12. The Redhawks were victorious against Galt, a week ago, 35-20.

All kinds of special homecoming activities will be taking place at both games this evening.