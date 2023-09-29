Short Delays For Motorists On Kewin Mill Road

Kewin Mill Road View Photo

Sonora – Repair work on Kewin Mill Road will create short delays for motorists next week.

Tuolumne County Public Works road crews will be conducting road repairs and paving on the roadway between Broken Pine Road and Estralita Drive. The work will run all next week, beginning on Monday, October 2. The hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The construction will require one-lane traffic control at times, with up to 10-minute delays.

Drivers are asked to use slowdown and caution in the area and be aware of all construction signs and traffic control personnel.