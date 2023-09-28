Sonora High Homecoming Parade is Friday Afternoon

Sonora High Banner View Photo

Sonora, CA — Downtown Sonora will have extra activity on Friday afternoon during the annual Sonora High homecoming parade.

The Sonora Police Department reports that travelers should prepare for temporary traffic diversions while the parade takes place from 2:15-3 pm. Over 30 entries will be taking part this year. There will also be a school rally, immediately after, at Courthouse Park.

The parade will travel south along Washington Street between Snell Street and Stockton Street, continuing on northbound Green Street and then Snell Street.

Road closures will include all side streets between Green Street and Stewart Street.

Also, School Street will be closed from 1:15 pm – 2:15 pm to allow for parade staging and preparation.

The community is invited to come out for the parade.