Homecoming Parade Drives Through Downtown Sonora

By Sabrina Biehl
SHS Cheer and Football players

Sonora, CA — The streets of downtown Sonora are back open again after becoming crowded with Sonora High School fans at 2:15 pm this afternoon for the Homecoming Parade. Students in the Golden Regiment Band marched down Washington Street. The football team, cheerleaders, and homecoming court rode on various vehicles including the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Dept. MedCat. The theme of the four class floats is Storybook with Seniors choosing Rapunzel, Juniors choosing Alice in Wonderland, Sophomores are Beauty and the Beast, and Freshmen are Little Mermaid. The local shops on Washington Street also have decorations.

Following the parade the Golden Regiment Band performed several songs in Courthouse Park.

The varsity team Wildcats will play Argonaut tonight at 7 pm. Summerville with play Calaveras.

  • SHS Cheer and Football players
  • SHS Golden Regiment Band plays in Courthouse Park
  • SHS Homecoming parade Photo by Matt Biehl
  • SHS Golden Regiment Band plays in Courthouse Park
  • Freshman SHS Float Photo by Matt Biehl
  • Sophomore SHS Float
  • Juniors SHS Float Photo by Matt Biehl
  • Juniors SHS Float Photo by Matt Biehl
  • Senior SHS Float Photo by Matt Biehl
  • SHS Homecoming parade Homecoming Queens photo by Matt Biehl
  • SHS Homecoming parade Homecoming Queens photo by Matt Biehl
  • SHS Homecoming parade Homecoming Queens photo by Matt Biehl
  • SHS Homecoming Queen
  • SHS Golden Regiment Band plays in Courthouse Park
