Homecoming Parade Drives Through Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — The streets of downtown Sonora are back open again after becoming crowded with Sonora High School fans at 2:15 pm this afternoon for the Homecoming Parade. Students in the Golden Regiment Band marched down Washington Street. The football team, cheerleaders, and homecoming court rode on various vehicles including the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Dept. MedCat. The theme of the four class floats is Storybook with Seniors choosing Rapunzel, Juniors choosing Alice in Wonderland, Sophomores are Beauty and the Beast, and Freshmen are Little Mermaid. The local shops on Washington Street also have decorations.

Following the parade the Golden Regiment Band performed several songs in Courthouse Park.

The varsity team Wildcats will play Argonaut tonight at 7 pm. Summerville with play Calaveras.