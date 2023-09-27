Clear
HWY 4 Wagon Trail Work To Slow Traffic In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County, CA — Commuters can expect delays beginning tomorrow and lasting a week for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project in Calaveras County.

Public Works advises that from Wednesday, September 27th, through October 4th, motorists can expect up to 10-minute traffic delays on the highway between Pool Station Road and Appaloosa Road. The delays are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and reduced construction speed limits of 45 mph remain in effect.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly in the cone zones and obey all on-site personnel. Questions on the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project can be directed to 209-222-4862 or Info@WagonTrailProject.com.

